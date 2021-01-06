PDM to once again flex muscles in anti-govt rally in Bannu today

File photo of an earlier PDM rally.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and others to address Bannu rally today

PPP to be represented by Farhattullah Babar

Meeting being held despite opposition from the KP Sports Department

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is set to hold an anti-government rally and public gathering today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leading Opposition figures such as PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Qaumi Watan Party's Aftab Khan Sherpao and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's Mehmood Khan Achakzai are expected to address the gathering. Farhatullah Babar is expected to represent the PPP at the rally.

The rally will congregate at and proceed from JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani’s house, after which it will arrive at the Bannu Sports Complex, where party leaders will address their supporters.

PDM meeting in sports complex opposed by sports department

The rally is being held despite protests by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department over the use of the venue for a public gathering.

A day earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department had asked the local administration to stop the PDM from arranging a public meeting at the Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex, Bannu.

A letter sent to the local administration said that holding political gatherings and activities should be banned in sports grounds in the district.

According to the regional sports officer, development work was going on at the Ziad Akram Khan Durrani Sports Complex, including the construction of a tartan track, and the venue would be damaged if a large number of people gathered at the venue.

Switching the venue

The PDM had earlier decided to hold the public meeting and rally at Lakki Gate in Bannu city, but later the venue was changed as the alliance estimated that a larger number of people will take part in it.

Organizers have already set up the stage for PDM leaders and seating arrangements for political workers and traders have already been made.

PDM to contest by-polls, will take decision on Senate election later: Fazl

This is the second public meeting being held by the Opposition alliance against the government in four days. Last time the PDM leaders had met was in Bahawalpur.

Both meetings come after last week's PDM huddle at Jati Umra in Lahore, after which the Opposition alliance announced that member parties will take part in by-polls, but a decision related to participation in Senate elections will be taken later.

Speaking to journalists, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that the alliance "is stronger than before," adding that "rumours about conflicts within the platform are false."

The PDM chief vowed that the alliance is ready, more than ever, to rid the people of Pakistan from the incumbent government, and reiterated that the government only has one month to resign, after which PDM members will start planning a long march that will culminate at the capital.

"We will decide whether to hold a long march towards Rawalpindi or Islamabad," he had said, adding that the alliance will announce the date and venue soon.

Demonstrations outside ECP, FBR offices

Fazl had said that before the long march, it would hold demonstrations outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on January 19.

Fazl also revealed that the 11-party alliance would arrange protests outside the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) offices.

Speaking further about the anti-graft watchdog, Fazl had said that it was created to "solely" target the Opposition.

"We cannot overlook Khawaja Asif's arrest," he had asserted.

Talking about his meeting with PML-F leader Mohammad Ali Durrani, Fazl had said that the latter had come unannounced.

"Ali Durrani presented the philosophy of national dialogue," Fazl had said, adding: "I told him that negotiations were out of the question."

Answering a question, the PDM chief had said that many of the decisions taken during the meeting prior to the conference are confidential; therefore, the alliance is not under any obligation to share everything with the media.