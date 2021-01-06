Usama Nadeem murder: Parents ask CJP Gulzar Ahmed to take suo motu notice

Five members of Islamabad Police's anti-terror squad were arrested on Saturday after Usama was shot dead by them while travelling in his vehicle. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD. The parents of 21-year-old Usama Nadeem have expressed their wish for Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take suo motu notice of the killing of their son on Saturday by members of Islamabad's Anti-Terrorism Squad.

The parents have rejected a police inquiry into the incident and instead demanded that a judicial commission be set up to preside over an independent investigation into the killing.



Usama’s father, Nadeem Younus Satti, put forth the wish as he addressed a press conference on Tuesday. He said his son was "murdered" by the Islamabad police and the incident could not be described as an accident.

He alleged that his son was "pulled out of the car" and "shot six times in the face, legs, head and chest".

"There are no signs of blood on the car seat," Usama's father claimed, questioning how the police could shoot someone in the leg from outside a car.

He repeated that his son was deliberately shot dead.

"If the police were chasing him, how come there were bullet marks on the car's bonnet and windshield?" he asked, referring to a senior police official who had said that the incident occurred because of police "carelessness".



"It was nothing but murder," the victim's father said, demanding that the accused police officials be hanged.

"The Supreme Court must take suo motu notice of the killing," he said, adding that a fair trial must be conducted as soon as possible.



Usama’s mother meanwhile criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he was not forming a 'Naya Pakistan' but a ‘Naya Qabristan’ (Graveyard) in the country.

“The prime minister should either gun us down or provide us justice,” she said.

“We are hopeless because the government is lying to us at every step. My son was a friendly boy, but the Islamabad police snatched him [from us],” she said.

She claimed that the police were changing their statement time and again and appealed to the Supreme Court for justice.

The incident

Five members of Islamabad Police's Anti-Terror Squad were arrested on Saturday after Usama was allegedly shot dead by them while he was travelling in his vehicle.

According to police, Usama was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway in the early hours of Saturday reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

An Islamabad Police spokesperson had said that police were acting on a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony. When the anti-terror squad reached the locality, they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" with tinted windows and asked it to pull over. When the driver failed to comply, the police chased the vehicle and shot at its tires.

“Unfortunately, two bullets hit the driver,” the spokesperson had added.

Usama's body was then taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. Waqas Khawaja, a PIMS spokesperson, had said the autopsy revealed the young man was in fact shot six times — in the chest, back, and head.

Khawaja had added that the shots were fired from the front, casting further doubt on the veracity of the initial police report regarding the incident.