Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd debuts drastically-altered face in his new music video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

The Weeknd debuts drastically-altered face in his new music video

Grammy Award-winning rapper The Weeknd shocked fans after he debuted a drastic transformation in his latest music video.

With the bandages now off, the rapper, 30, born as Abel Tesfaye, showed off his dramatically altered face in the freshly-dropped Save Your Tears music video.

Soon after he showed off his face in the new video, The Weeknd became one of the top trending topics on Twitter with fans wondering what happened to him.

To freak fans out some more, the Blinding Lights crooner turned to his Instagram and shared a selfie with his transformed face.

However, Daily Mail reported that fans need to not fret as the new look of the rapper is simply him wearing prosthetics.

He earlier made headlines back in 2020 when he arrived at the American Music Awards with his face covered in bandages. 

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa yearns to ‘branch away’ from the musical fold

Dua Lipa yearns to ‘branch away’ from the musical fold
Ayesha Omar gives her 'humble two bits' to moral-policing trolls on social media

Ayesha Omar gives her 'humble two bits' to moral-policing trolls on social media
Prince William honours Princess Diana with secret visits to homeless charity

Prince William honours Princess Diana with secret visits to homeless charity

Blake Shelton responds to backlash on ‘Minimum Wage’

Blake Shelton responds to backlash on ‘Minimum Wage’
Meghan Markle ‘unbothered’ by sister’s explosive book about her

Meghan Markle ‘unbothered’ by sister’s explosive book about her
Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen

Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen
Tanya Roberts dead at 65, a day after premature death reports

Tanya Roberts dead at 65, a day after premature death reports
Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: The real reason they parted ways

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: The real reason they parted ways
Meghan Markle uses new name in Archewell audio for Spotify

Meghan Markle uses new name in Archewell audio for Spotify

Grammys 2021 moved to March 21, confirms Recording Academy

Grammys 2021 moved to March 21, confirms Recording Academy
Prince William refused to eat with Prince Harry after shocking royal exit announcement

Prince William refused to eat with Prince Harry after shocking royal exit announcement

Latest

view all