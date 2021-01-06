Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Fazl condemns Machh massacre, questions PTI govt claim of defeating terrorists

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

  • JUI-F chief Fazl Rehman condemns killing of coal miners in Balochistan's Machh
  • Fazl calls for more protection of minority communities in Pakistan
  • Criticises government for not taking action after Machh tragedy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman heavily criticised the PTI government over the Machh tragedy, in which 11 coal miners were kidnapped and executed on January 3.

"The government says it has defeated the terrorists, where is that defeat?" Fazl asked in a media talk in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

He called the Machh massacre a tragic incident and said those responsible should be brought to justice

Read more: Machh tragedy: Hazara families demand PM Imran Khan visit Quetta

All minority communities in the country are in a vulnerable position, he said.

PDM's future plans

Fazl also spoke about the Senate elections and PDM's long march plan.

Decisions regarding the Senate elections are unanimous, he said, adding that the anti-government alliance is focused on strategy within the framework of the Constitution and law.

The PDM chief said that there are no differences in the opposition alliance and there is plenty of time to decide about resignations from assemblies and a long march.

"PDM will hold an impressive power show in Bannu today and the government cannot stop people from attending the rally," Fazl said.

Read more: PDM to once again flex muscles in anti-govt rally in Bannu today

He said that national dialogue with the "fake government is out of the question".

"It is a fake assembly that should not be allowed to run out of time," he said.

He said the government cannot stop PDM's protest rallies. He gave an example of the Lahore and Multan rallies, saying an attempt was made by the government to potray these gatherings of hundreds of thousands of people as a gathering of just 3,000 to 4,000 people.

