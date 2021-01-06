Sia reminisces upon 'rewardingly painful' experiences with parenting

Sia recently shed light on the joys and struggles of parenting during a candid conversation and even admitted that one of her adopted sons is “doing better than the other” simply because they cannot comprehend having someone in their lives who will “love them forever.”

The Grammy award winning singer shed light on her struggles with motherhood during an interview on The Project.

There she was quoted saying, "It's hard. It's been both painful and rewarding and all I can say really is that I just have to just keep reminding them that I'll be here, I'm never going anywhere, and I love them.”

She also touched upon the sheer terror of "getting it wrong" during her interview and admitted, "I think it's just scary to have someone say 'I'll love you forever' when you've been in 28 different homes your entire life.”

"Motherhood is the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s one of the hardest, but I have obviously such an overflow of love that I could definitely see myself doing it again, but not for a while. The next thing I’m planning to do is foster actual infants.”

"Maybe [their mother] is drug-addicted and then I could help look after them until, you know, their mum can get back on the wagon or an adoptive home is found. If I can do that then I think I’ll feel like I’m superhuman.”

Now "I've decided to stop talking about it. I made a bit of a boo-boo because they're my new children. I've only had them for a year. I'm such an open book that I forget not everyone else is. While I didn't get into trouble for blabbing about his [her son's] children - I was peeing, which is where I have my best thoughts, and I realised that it was not my news to share with the world ... I instantly realised I can't talk about my children's private lives. I'm just learning how to be a mother."