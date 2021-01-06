Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared joint winners of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Photo via Geo Super
  • Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were declared joint winners after a tie in the final
  • The match made the record of being the first-ever tied final match in the history of cricket's first-class tournaments 
  • CP skipper Hassan Ali was declared 'Man of the Match'

KARACHI: Defending champions Central Punjab (CP) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were declared joint winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 as the final match of Pakistan’s premier domestic series entered the record book as the first-ever tied final in the history of cricket's first-class tournaments.

With 356 runs to win, Central Punjab fought back to level 249-9 to equal the scores before the last man Waqas Maqsood was caught at mid-on by Kamran Ghulam off Sajid Khan.

Read more: Kamran Ghulam becomes lead scorer with 105 not-out in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

The action-packed final day started with Central Punjab having 140-2 on the scoreboard, requiring another 216 runs to defend the title.

However, the defending champion couldn’t start the day as it had planned and lost four wickets in the first session to struggle at 202 runs for six wickets and lost another two wickets in the first hour after the lunch.

With CP trailing at 249 for 8, KP looked certain to win the title. But Hassan Ali – the captain of Central Punjab – stood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s way to the title, scoring 70 runs for the 9th wicket with Ahmed Safi Abdullah (35 off 23) and 36 runs for the 10th wicket with Waqas Maqsood.

Hassan Ali completed his century off 58 deliveries in 94 minutes.

It was over number 118th of CP’s innings when Waqas ran two quick runs to level the score. For the next ball, an excited Waqas aimed to play a winning shot but was caught by Kamran Ghulam to reach an historic and unexpected end to the final.

The match ended as tie and with both the teams having their first innings bonus points levelled at 6-all, they both were declared joint winners of the Quaid e Azam Trophy.

Hassan Ali was adjudged the man of the match for his 106 off 61 that included 7 sixes and 10 fours. He was also declared the man of the tournament for his flamboyant performance throughout the tournament.

Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi and Sajid Khan – all from KP – were respectively declared the best batsman, best wicket-keeper, and best bowler of the tournament.

Related: 'Incredible scenes': ICC shares Hassan Ali's video of smashing sixes in QeA Trophy final

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

Pak vs NZ: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

Shahid Afridi finds Pakistan's results in New Zealand 'very poor'

Shahid Afridi finds Pakistan's results in New Zealand 'very poor'
PAK vs NZ: New Zealand thrash Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand thrash Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs

PSL-6 draft: PCB announces 25 foreign players for Platinum category

PSL-6 draft: PCB announces 25 foreign players for Platinum category
'Incredible scenes': ICC shares Hassan Ali's video of smashing sixes in QeA Trophy final

'Incredible scenes': ICC shares Hassan Ali's video of smashing sixes in QeA Trophy final
Pak vs SA: Selection committee meeting next week to finalise Pakistan squad

Pak vs SA: Selection committee meeting next week to finalise Pakistan squad
PAK vs NZ: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media

PAK vs NZ: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media
Pak vs NZ: Pakistani bowlers set 'unwanted' records during second Test

Pak vs NZ: Pakistani bowlers set 'unwanted' records during second Test
Moeen Ali tests positive for coronavirus as English cricket team arrives in Sri Lanka

Moeen Ali tests positive for coronavirus as English cricket team arrives in Sri Lanka
Can you spot little Wasim Akram in this throwback picture?

Can you spot little Wasim Akram in this throwback picture?
Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson hits fourth double ton to match Brendon McCullum's record

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson hits fourth double ton to match Brendon McCullum's record
Pak vs NZ: Watch Pakistani players rush to congratulate Kane Williamson after dismissal

Pak vs NZ: Watch Pakistani players rush to congratulate Kane Williamson after dismissal

Latest

view all