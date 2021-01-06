Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Amin Hafeez

Pakistan Railways' deficit increases by Rs11 billion in 2020

Amin Hafeez

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

File photo of Karachi Circular Railways. — Reuters
  • Pakistan Railways has fewer employees and more pensioners, annual report shows
  • It has to pay a whopping Rs31.42 billion to pensioners 
  • Number of railway stations, passengers increased during 2020

The Pakistan Railways deficit has increased from Rs35 billion to Rs46 billion, according to an annual report seen by Geo News on Wednesday.

The report revealed that the Railways has fewer employees and more ex-workers who are now pensioners. According to the report, the employees have reduced to 67,627.

The Railways has to pay a whopping Rs31.42 billion to pensioners and has to allocate another Rs28.21 billion for its employees.

The report showed that the number of railway locomotives, passenger coaches, and freight coaches also decreased.

Read more: Heavy fog disrupts train schedules across Pakistan

The number of railway locomotives has gone down from 478 to 472, while the coaches have reduced from 1,460 to 1,378, the report stated.

The freight vehicles have gone down from 16,159 to 14,327, the report added.

Meanwhile, on a positive note, the number of railway stations and passengers increased during the year 2020, the report added.

Read more: Sheikh Rashid should have resigned after train inferno left 70 dead, observes CJP Gulzar

In a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Islamabad today, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said steps were being taken for the revival of the railways.

On the occasion, steps to modernise Karachi Circular Railway were reviewed, reported Radio Pakistan.

