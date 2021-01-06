Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton once awkwardly emailed her friends to call her Catherine

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge once sent an email to her friends asking them to call her Catherine instead of the go-to Kate.

According to Adam Helliker in the Sunday Express, she had made the strange request because she was expecting then-boyfriend Prince William to propose.

She had already appeared to be a part of the family as she had attended his RAF graduation and went to a royal wedding on his behalf.

In a bid to prepare herself for the future role, Kate had emailed her pals to drop the name.

"With Prince William’s engagement now a surefire certainty (even Ladbrokes has stopped taking bets on whether it will happen after a flurry of well-placed wagers) there are intriguing signs that Kate Middleton is preparing for her future role," he wrote.  

"It looks like she’s taking it very seriously indeed too. I hear that in the past few weeks the former accessories buyer has quietly informed friends that she would like to drop the informal ‘Kate’ and in future wishes to be known by her full name ‘Catherine’."

In a bid to soften the blow, Kate had penned it in a way which was "gentle" and "very jokey" however, her friends were surprised.

"Everyone knows it’s about to happen with Kate and William, but we were a little surprised about the request to call her Catherine," they told Helliker.

"There is a distinct feeling she has started to become very aware of her position."

More From Entertainment:

'Vikings' final season released on Netflix

'Vikings' final season released on Netflix

The time Princess Diana ate only salmon for weeks, reveals chef

The time Princess Diana ate only salmon for weeks, reveals chef
Machine Gun Kelly film featuring Lil Huddy to release on January 15

Machine Gun Kelly film featuring Lil Huddy to release on January 15
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ claims the title of ‘longest-running Top 10 song’

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ claims the title of ‘longest-running Top 10 song’
Eminem's mentor issues statement from hospital

Eminem's mentor issues statement from hospital

Minal Khan shares touching snap with sister Aiman Khan, late father

Minal Khan shares touching snap with sister Aiman Khan, late father
Mira Sethi’s novel joins Vogue 2021’s ‘most anticipated’ list

Mira Sethi’s novel joins Vogue 2021’s ‘most anticipated’ list
BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘sheer emptiness’ on stage after shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘sheer emptiness’ on stage after shoulder surgery
Emma Roberts’s ‘wild experiences’ with motherhood unearthed

Emma Roberts’s ‘wild experiences’ with motherhood unearthed
JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

Esra Bilgic's latest post proves she is a style queen

Esra Bilgic's latest post proves she is a style queen
‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal Al invites Feroze Khan to visit Turkey

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal Al invites Feroze Khan to visit Turkey

Latest

view all