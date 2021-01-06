Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

There is no doubt that B-Town diva Katrina Kaif has an envious physique.

However, it does not come easy as it means a rigourous gym routine and diet.

Sharing a snippet of her exercise, the Bang Bang! star showed what a typical leg day looks like in a video post on Instagram.

She can be seen doing some step up exercises with weights.

She had her full strength on display as she did the workout continuously without any hesitation. 

Fans were taken aback by her stamina as she was showered with praises. 

Take a look:



