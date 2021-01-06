Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Kylie Jenner blasted for 'profiting from pandemic' after $7 sanitiser launch

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been embroiled in controversy as she has been accused to profiting off the pandemic.

Her latest Kylie Skin launch consists of a hand sanitiser costing $7. 

Kylie on Tuesday made the announcement that the hand sanitiser had launched on her beauty website.

"My @kylieskin hand sanitizer is here!! White heart 80% alcohol, fast drying, and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness!" she wrote.

While many were excited, others were quick lash out at the reality TV star for the price. 

"Kylie really made Kylie Skin hand sanitizer............. like ? Let’s profit off a pandemic," wrote one follower.

"Kylie Jenner really out here selling HAND SANITIZER as if it’s something special," added another.

