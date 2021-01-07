Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian got tired of Kanye West's antics, spent December in a rough patch

Kim Kardashian has been living separately from Kanye West for months

Kim Kardashian became distraught with Kanye West over his problematic antics, something that made her consider filing for divorce.

Sources reveal that the couple have practically been separated since months now.

"December was a rough month for Kim. She has been living separately from Kanye. Over the holidays, it was hard for her to stay positive," an insider told PEOPLE.

"She has been trying her best, though, for the kids. She stayed in Los Angeles for New Year's [Eve]. Kourtney and Khloé [Kardashian] were around to support her. She is very grateful to have her sisters to lean on," they added.

The source further revealed Kim has done everything in her might to protect her marriage, "She is sad about it, of course. She just feels she has done everything in her power to make her marriage work.

Even though she has been thinking about divorce for months, she hasn't filed because she feels terrible for the kids."

