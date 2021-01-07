Hollywood stars condemn violence as Trump supporters breach US Capitol

Khloe Kardashian, Chris Evans, Cardi B took to Twitter to call out the mob that stormed US Capitol

Hollywood celebrities are raising their voice against violence after riots ensued outside US Capitol on Tuesday.

A large mob of pro-Trump demonstrators marched inside the Capitol, prompting celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Chris Evans, Cardi B to call them out.

“This is So embarrassing. HE LOST!!!!!!!! SAY IT WITH ME: HEEEEE LOST,” Hailey Baldwin said. “MOVE ON!!! This is like a bad embarrassing breakup!!!!!”



Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian blasted, “The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach."

Chris Evans commented, "Just think of the carnage had they not been white."

Cardi B also came forth condemning the riots.

Meanwhile, TV journalist Chris Cuomo slammed Donald Trump, writing, “You have done nothing but encourage this. You have corrupted law and now order. This is what your influence looks like. You can’t even control your own proxies."

