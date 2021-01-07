Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle left ‘terrified’ by ‘stomach churning’ threats in the royal family: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Meghan Markle left ‘terrified’ by ‘stomach churning’ threats in the royal family: report

A royal aid recently shed light on some of the biggest ‘stomach churning’ threats Meghan Markle received following her assimilation into the royal family.

The aid disclosed the details surrounding Meghan’s terror in the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

Per one of its extracts, “There have been some absolutely terrifying and stomach-churning threats made to Meghan since she started dating Harry. Unfortunately, they continued for some time.”

During her training, Meghan was required to undergo extensive training. At one point she was even “bundled” up into the back of someone’s car and learned not only to develop a relationship with a potential abductor, but also how to drive a car while in pursuit.

More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Rupert Grint says fatherhood 'changed his perspective'

Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce

Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce
BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process

BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process
Ariana Grande’s friends fear her engagement will be ‘short-lived’

Ariana Grande’s friends fear her engagement will be ‘short-lived’

Prince Harry forced to cancel plans of meeting Queen Elizabeth this year

Prince Harry forced to cancel plans of meeting Queen Elizabeth this year
Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK
Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots

Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hoping for 2021 to be a ‘time of healing’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hoping for 2021 to be a ‘time of healing’

Is The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?

Is The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?
Kanye West’s failed presidential race was the breaking point for Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s failed presidential race was the breaking point for Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all