Meghan Markle left ‘terrified’ by ‘stomach churning’ threats in the royal family: report

A royal aid recently shed light on some of the biggest ‘stomach churning’ threats Meghan Markle received following her assimilation into the royal family.

The aid disclosed the details surrounding Meghan’s terror in the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

Per one of its extracts, “There have been some absolutely terrifying and stomach-churning threats made to Meghan since she started dating Harry. Unfortunately, they continued for some time.”

During her training, Meghan was required to undergo extensive training. At one point she was even “bundled” up into the back of someone’s car and learned not only to develop a relationship with a potential abductor, but also how to drive a car while in pursuit.