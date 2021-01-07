Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 07 2021
CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Representational image
  • Seven suspected terrorist arrested in Sargodha
  • Arms, explosives recovered by CTD
  • Mastermind running network from neighbouring country

LAHORE: Punjab counter-terrorism department personnel raided a militant hideout in Sargodha and arrested seven suspected terrorists belong to a banned organisation in Sargodha. 

CTD sources said the suspects aimed to spark sectarian conflict in the country and were plotting the assassination of a local organisation leader in Sargodha. CTD personnel also recovered explosives, hand grenades and arms. 

A CTD source said there was an exchange of fire between the police and suspects. "The mastermind, Mehmood Iqbal, was running the network from a neighbouring country. The department has approached Interpol to arrest him."

The arrested suspects including Musharraf Shahid, Nida Adeel, Aslam, Basharat, and Mohammad Ali.

Read more: India-sponsored terror bid foiled in Lahore: CTD

Last month, the CTD had foiled a possible militant attack on the Islamabad Stock Exchange. Sources added that three terrorists involved in the Rawalpindi bomb blast were also arrested. 

A statement issued by the CTD said the militants admitted to carrying out four terrorist attacks in Pakistan and planned to bomb the Islamabad Stock Exchange. It said militant organisations operating from Afghanistan had provided financial support to them. The CTD-Lahore had said that it seized explosives during the operation. 

Read more: CTD foils 'possible militant attack' on Islamabad Stock Exchange

Akin to that, the CTD foiled another major terrorist plot in Lahore funded by India and arrested five terrorists belonging to a banned Afghan outfit.

According to the CTD officials, the accused were planning to attack the civil secretariat building. Security forces recovered several hand grenades, mobile phones, Afghan currency, and videos of sensitive locations during the raid.

