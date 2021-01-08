Prince Harry heartbreak: Duke felt isolated in California amid pandemic

'It's been a really tough year for Prince Harry,' an insider said

2020 was not entirely good for Prince Harry who felt extremely lonely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex felt isolated in California, where he had moved to earlier last year, according to a source.

"It was incredibly isolating for Harry - to be so far from home when all of this was going on. It's been a really tough year for him," the insider told PEOPLE.

"Most people make adjustments to their lives slowly but for him everything just went at once," they added.

The tipster then spilled how the duo feels feel one year on from Megxit.

"Meghan and Harry took a huge leap of faith to embark on their new life," the source told the magazine. The year started out with a lot of excitement and anticipation."