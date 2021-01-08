Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 08 2021
Kylie Jenner unfollows close friend Fai Khadra, others on Instagram

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Kylie Jenner unfollows close friend Fai Khadra, others on Instagram

Kylie Jenner went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram as she purged several accounts including Fai Khadra, Sofia Richie and others recently.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star now only follows 28 people, most of them her family members.

Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson are very close to the Kardashian family. Fai also joined Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner on their recent family getaway to Aspen, Colo.

The makeup mogul has also unfollowed close friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, former assistant Victoria Villarroel besides longtime friend Yris Palmer.

With over 208 million followers, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram handle ranked as the fifth most-followed account of 2020.

