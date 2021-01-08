Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West grows ‘jealous’ of Kim Kardashian day by day: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Kanye West grows ‘jealous’ of Kim Kardashian day by day: report

Kanye West is reportedly growing jealous of Kim Kardashian’s shifting priorities day by day, all because of the extended amount of time she’s been giving to her kids and prison reformation.

This claim was brought forward by an insider during their interview with Us Weekly. The source was quoted saying, “Kanye is jealous of the amount of time Kim has dedicated to prison reform and the kids.”

“Kanye wanted the family to move to Wyoming full-time. It’s where he sees this direction of his life going. Kim just doesn’t see their lives full-time in Wyoming.”

During their interview the insider also added that although the couple is signed up for marriage counseling, neither of them has gone together “in a while.”

“Kim has continued to meet with their marriage counselor in solo sessions. Kim’s singular focus is about how this will impact the kids, and Kanye has been receptive to engaging in those discussions.”

More From Entertainment:

Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33

Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33
Mahira Khan sends birthday greetings to photographer and friend Babar Zaheer

Mahira Khan sends birthday greetings to photographer and friend Babar Zaheer
Prince Harry ashamed after Queen hands down his military titles to Charles and William

Prince Harry ashamed after Queen hands down his military titles to Charles and William

Zayn Malik's new song announcement takes internet by storm

Zayn Malik's new song announcement takes internet by storm
Meghan and Harry unaware of 'The Crown' fiasco before $100million Netflix deal?

Meghan and Harry unaware of 'The Crown' fiasco before $100million Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle vows to continue shining one year from Megxit

Meghan Markle vows to continue shining one year from Megxit

Prince Harry heartbreak: Duke felt isolated in California amid pandemic

Prince Harry heartbreak: Duke felt isolated in California amid pandemic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoying a 'financially independent life'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoying a 'financially independent life'
Elton John to lend his talent to Miley Cyrus' upcoming Metallica covers album

Elton John to lend his talent to Miley Cyrus' upcoming Metallica covers album
Kim Kardashian to take 'full custody of four children' after split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian to take 'full custody of four children' after split from Kanye West
Angelina Jolie was the only reason behind Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's split?

Angelina Jolie was the only reason behind Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's split?
Gigi Hadid urges US leader to prosecute anarchists

Gigi Hadid urges US leader to prosecute anarchists

Latest

view all