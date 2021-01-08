Kanye West grows ‘jealous’ of Kim Kardashian day by day: report

Kanye West is reportedly growing jealous of Kim Kardashian’s shifting priorities day by day, all because of the extended amount of time she’s been giving to her kids and prison reformation.

This claim was brought forward by an insider during their interview with Us Weekly. The source was quoted saying, “Kanye is jealous of the amount of time Kim has dedicated to prison reform and the kids.”

“Kanye wanted the family to move to Wyoming full-time. It’s where he sees this direction of his life going. Kim just doesn’t see their lives full-time in Wyoming.”

During their interview the insider also added that although the couple is signed up for marriage counseling, neither of them has gone together “in a while.”

“Kim has continued to meet with their marriage counselor in solo sessions. Kim’s singular focus is about how this will impact the kids, and Kanye has been receptive to engaging in those discussions.”