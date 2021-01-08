Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 08 2021
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve sibling goals in recent snap

Friday Jan 08, 2021

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In the post, she won fans' hearts as she could be seen snuggling up to her brother smiling from ear-to-ear. 

She could be seen serving fashion goals as she opted for some cozy boots as well as a leopard print jacket and beanie while Ibrahim kept it casual with some sweatpants, sneakers, sweatshirt and a puffer jacket.   

The Coolie No.1 star also poked some fun in the caption.

"Orange you glad I’m your sister. Well you better be mister‼️" she wrote. 

Goodbye my angel: Aliya Bhatt mourns loss of pet cat

Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about his secret wedding with Alicia

Akshay Kumar shares new look from his next film ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Sunny Leone drops jaws in dazzling green jumpsuit

Soon-to-be mother Kareena Kapoor drops jaws in latest snap

Bipasha Basu 'blessed' to be surrounded with family on birthday

Take a look Sonam Kapoor's self-care advice

Nora Fatehi was ‘reduced to tears’ after getting yelled at by a casting director

Anushka Sharma gives an earful to paparazzi ‘invading’ her privacy

Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work

Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’

Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video

