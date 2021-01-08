Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan serve sibling goals in recent snap

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In the post, she won fans' hearts as she could be seen snuggling up to her brother smiling from ear-to-ear.

She could be seen serving fashion goals as she opted for some cozy boots as well as a leopard print jacket and beanie while Ibrahim kept it casual with some sweatpants, sneakers, sweatshirt and a puffer jacket.

The Coolie No.1 star also poked some fun in the caption.

"Orange you glad I’m your sister. Well you better be mister‼️" she wrote.

