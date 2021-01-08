Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Five members of police squad fired over Islamabad youth's murder

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

22-year-old was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop. Photo: Urdu. geo.tv/File
  • According to the notification, the policemen were fired for misconduct
  • The sacked officials include a sub-inspector and four constables
  • The 22-year-old was shot dead on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop

Five officials of the capital's Counter-Terrorism Force, involved in the killing of a young man named Usama Nadeem Satti in Islamabad, were fired on Friday.

According to the notification, the policemen were fired for misconduct.

The sacked officials include Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constable Mustafa,  Shakeel, Mudassar, and Saeed.

The 22-year-old was dead shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

Read more: Usama Nadeem murder case: Anti-terrorism court extends physical remand of five Islamabad policemen

Initially, the police described the incident as a robbery case. Later, five policemen were arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under anti-terrorism and murder provisions.

An Islamabad Police spokesperson had said the police were acting on a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony. When the anti-terror squad reached the locality, they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" with tinted windows and asked it to pull over. When the driver failed to comply, the police chased the vehicle and shot at its tires.

Read more: Five members of Islamabad's anti-terror squad arrested after young man allegedly shot dead

“Unfortunately, two bullets hit the driver,” the spokesperson had added.

The man's body was then taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. Waqas Khawaja, a PIMS spokesperson, had said the autopsy revealed the young man was shot six times — in the chest, back, and head.

Khawaja had added that the shots were fired from in front of the man.


More From Pakistan:

73% Pakistanis satisfied with govt's handling of coronavirus: survey

73% Pakistanis satisfied with govt's handling of coronavirus: survey
KP police arrest 'key suspect' Maulana Faizullah for involvement in attack on Hindu temple

KP police arrest 'key suspect' Maulana Faizullah for involvement in attack on Hindu temple
Machh massacre: Slain miner's son goes on hunger strike 'until PM Imran Khan visits Quetta'

Machh massacre: Slain miner's son goes on hunger strike 'until PM Imran Khan visits Quetta'
Machh massacre: Quetta protesters to take demonstrations to Islamabad if PM doesn't show up

Machh massacre: Quetta protesters to take demonstrations to Islamabad if PM doesn't show up
Pakistan to 'respond to Indian falsehood with truth': FO

Pakistan to 'respond to Indian falsehood with truth': FO
Machh massacre: Govt representatives question who is 'playing politics with bodies'

Machh massacre: Govt representatives question who is 'playing politics with bodies'
Kashmir is Pakistan: Ertugrul actor Celal Ali

Kashmir is Pakistan: Ertugrul actor Celal Ali

Machh massacre: Shibli Faraz responds to criticism over PM's use of word 'blackmail'

Machh massacre: Shibli Faraz responds to criticism over PM's use of word 'blackmail'
'Record-breaking month of remittances': PM Imran Khan thanks overseas Pakistanis

'Record-breaking month of remittances': PM Imran Khan thanks overseas Pakistanis

Here are HEC's international scholarships whose deadlines are close by

Here are HEC's international scholarships whose deadlines are close by
Karachi beggars suspected to be using abducted children: police

Karachi beggars suspected to be using abducted children: police
'Egoistic' PM Imran Khan thinks demanding justice is 'blackmailing', says Sherry Rehman

'Egoistic' PM Imran Khan thinks demanding justice is 'blackmailing', says Sherry Rehman

Latest

view all