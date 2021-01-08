Five members of police squad fired over Islamabad youth's murder

22-year-old was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop. Photo: Urdu. geo.tv/File

Five officials of the capital's Counter-Terrorism Force, involved in the killing of a young man named Usama Nadeem Satti in Islamabad, were fired on Friday.

According to the notification, the policemen were fired for misconduct.



The sacked officials include Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constable Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassar, and Saeed.

The 22-year-old was dead shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway last week reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

Initially, the police described the incident as a robbery case. Later, five policemen were arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under anti-terrorism and murder provisions.

An Islamabad Police spokesperson had said the police were acting on a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony. When the anti-terror squad reached the locality, they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" with tinted windows and asked it to pull over. When the driver failed to comply, the police chased the vehicle and shot at its tires.

“Unfortunately, two bullets hit the driver,” the spokesperson had added.

The man's body was then taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. Waqas Khawaja, a PIMS spokesperson, had said the autopsy revealed the young man was shot six times — in the chest, back, and head.

Khawaja had added that the shots were fired from in front of the man.



