Machh massacre: Quetta protesters to take demonstrations to Islamabad if PM doesn't show up

Protesters of the Machh massacre say they will take their demonstrations to Islamabad if PM Imran Khan does not show up in Quetta

Women and children partaking in the demonstrations wear blindfolds around their eyes and tie their hands in protest

Bereaved families of the slain coal miners have refused to bury the dead unless and until PM Imran Khan visits them

QUETTA: Protesters of the Machh massacre, who have been staging sit-ins in the provincial capital, on Friday said that they would move their demonstrations to Islamabad if Prime Minister Imran Khan did not visit them.



Thousands of Hazara protesters, including women and children, have been staging sit-ins at the Western Bypass in extremely cold weather for the last six days against the brutal execution of 10 Hazara coal miners in Machh.

Women and children partaking in the demonstrations wore blindfolds around their eyes and tied their hands in protest.



Women wear blindfolds around their eyes and tie their hands as a sign of protest. — Twitter/Benazir_Shah

The protesters have refused to bury the dead unless and until PM Imran Khan visits their camp. Even though the premier said he would visit the protesters "soon," he has not announced a date for the visit.

The PM also said that not burying the dead to pressurise him is akin to "blackmailing the prime minister," remarks that sparked outrage and condemnation from Opposition leaders.

While PM Khan has yet to visit the mourners, several Opposition leaders, including Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto, already flew to Quetta and met the bereaved families of the coal miners, offering condolences.

The incident

The 10 coal miners were kidnapped before dawn on January 3 as they slept near a remote coal mine some 60 kilometres southeast of Quetta city. Security officials who did not want to be named told AFP that the attackers first separated the miners before tying their hands and feet and taking them into the hills to kill them.

