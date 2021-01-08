Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 08 2021
Queen will banish Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they speak out against Trump:report

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be banished by Queen Elizabeth if they comment on the  political situation in the United States, according to a royal expert. 

Speaking to UK's Daily Express,Howard Hodgson said that this could have serious consequences for the royal couple based in the US.

He said that  Duchess of Sussex Meghan may take this opportunity to speak out against the outgoing President.

" It is quite impossible for a member of the Royal Family to comment on political matters either here or in another country,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settled in California after they stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year.


