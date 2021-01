Deepika Padukone was on Friday asked to share a picture of her "favorite moment from Piku".

While interacting with her fans on Instagram stories, the Bollywood diva shared a picture with late Irrfan Khan who died earlier this year.

Released in 2015, "Piku" was directed by Shoojit Sircar. . It starred Deepika Padukone as the titular protagonist, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan, with Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta portraying supporting roles.