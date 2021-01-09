Farah Khan once asked Karan Johar to marry her but was instantly rejected

Can't connect right now! retry
Farah Khan once asked Karan Johar to marry him but was instantly rejected

Acclaimed directors Farah Khan and Karan Johar's friendship is one for the books as they share a strong rapport unlike anyone else in the industry.

However, many may be unaware of the amusing incident where the choreographer had once asked the talk show host to marry her.

As Khan marks her 56th birthday today, many have been taking a trip down memory lane with unearthed reports about how she was turned down by Johar when she proposed.

During an interview on chat show Yaaron Ki Baaraat, Johar told Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh that Khan was interested in him.

“Beech raat ko, ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai... Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme karta hai woh hoon (In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy’s room claiming that there is a ghost in her room… Am I an idiot to fall for it)?” he said.

Khan also revealed that Johar had rejected her because “there was technical problem.”

“Television ka tower bhi chalna chahiye, so I said iss TV ko off hi kar do. That is why maine bol diya no (The television tower needs to work as well, so I said let’s just turn off this TV. That is why I said no),” she said. 

