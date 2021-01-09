Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde was dating Harry Styles since before her split with Jason Sudeikis

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

American actor Olivia Wilde and British singer Harry Styles hit the headlines recently after word got out about their secret relationship.

And now, more details about the pair’s early dating days are coming afloat, as well as reasons why the director ended her seven-year relationship with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

The Ted Lasso star and Wilde had parted ways back in November last year but according to The Post, Wilde had been with Styles since October, a month before her split with Sudeikis.

An insider told The Post that the former One Direction member was the main reason why the exes called it quits.

The source said: “Olivia and Jason were having issues, like any other couple, but Jason loves Olivia — he completely adores her, and that’s what makes this so sad. He’s always been committed to making their family work.”

“People have tried to make out that Harry and Olivia have only been dating for the past few weeks, but that’s not right,” said the insider.

“Jason found out about Harry and pushed the conversation. Olivia then asked for a separation and news of the split was made public,” he went on to say.

As per reports, Wilde and Styles’s friendship had blossomed into a romance on the sets of the former’s directorial—for while the singer was roped in for the lead role. 

