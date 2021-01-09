Ind vs Aus: Watch ICC's compilation of batsmen being run out on direct hits

Australia and India are battling hard in the ongoing third Test in Sydney, with the hosts in a commanding position at the end of the third day.



However, the third day also saw three direct hits by the hosts to ensure that India was all out on 244.

Interestingly, it was Ravindra Jadeja on Day two who went for a direct hit to run out Steve Smith.

During the third day India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah were run out — all on direct hits by the Aussies.

After the end of third day play, the International Cricket Council shared a compilation of direct hits that were seen in various international matches.

"Have you enjoyed all the direct-hits in the ongoing Australia v India Test in Sydney? Then here's a clip you're going to like," said the ICC as it shared a throwback video on Instagram.

The video started with former India captain MS Dhoni's run out by New Zealand's Martin Guptill during the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi final and ended with Dhoni being run out, in another match by Australia's Glenn Maxwell.

