Taapsee Pannu opens up about overcoming ‘limited prime run time’ in films

Taapsee Pannu’s career depends heavily upon the “limited prime run in films” and just recently, the star opened up about how she navigates those unsure waters at every turn.

The actor shed light on the struggles behind it all during her interview with Elle India. 

There she spoke about her personality and repetitive desire to take on multiple projects all at once. Taapsee began by saying, “I have clarity of goals. I know what I want—this is sometimes intimidating and indigestible for others.”

While her drive gets her to take on multiple projects, she never gets paid as fully as her male counterparts.

While touching on the raging issue of pay disparity Taapsee added, “As a female actor, I don’t get paid at par with my male counterparts. I am also aware that I have a limited prime run in the films, so I have to maximise on my time! I can’t afford to sit at home now that work is picking up after the pandemic-induced lull.”


