Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale granted marriage annulment: report

entertainment
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have officially been granted an annulment on their marriage, all in an effort to cement her new beginning with Blake Shelton.

The news was brought forward by a source close to Us Weekly magazine. Reportedly, "Gwen was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal. She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but its official.”

Now that the annulment has been granted, Gwen will be able to have her marriage recognized by her church.

"It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognised by the Catholic church."

