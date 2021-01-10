Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan bashes netizens targeting show's diversity

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan recently went after all the critics that not only criticised Bridgerton for its highly diverse cast but also attempted to get it down voted as well.

Nicola candidly dished her thoughts out over on Twitter and wrote, "You know the way some people were like 'Diversity in period drama doesn't work' ... 63 million households thought it did tho so.”

In the next tweet, the star added, "Remember people were trying to downvote the show on IMDB cos it was so diverse? You can't downvote us being Netflix fifth biggest original release ever."

Check it out below:



