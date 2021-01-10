Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Celal AL pays tribute to Jinnah: ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

‘Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend”, Celal AL pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Paying rich tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Turkish actor Celal AL wrote, “Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend.”

Celal, who portrays the role of warrior Abdur Rehman in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, visited Pakistan Monument in Shakkarparian Islamabad and shared his snap from there. Quaid-e-Azam’s photo can be seen in the background.

Celal aka Abdur Rehman wrote, “One of the hero that I inspired, Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend.”

He also offered prayers for the founder of Pakistan, saying, “May He rest in peace”.

Earlier, the Turkish actor posted his lovely photo from Daman-e-Koh, Islamabad and shared his thoughts about the city.

He wrote in Turkish and Urdu, saying, “You are so beautiful Islamabad. Insallah see you again. New destination is Karachi.”

More From Entertainment:

19-month-old Archie the reason behind Meghan and Harry's royal exit?

19-month-old Archie the reason behind Meghan and Harry's royal exit?
Justin Bieber's life with Hailey Baldwin 'is so much better' in this adorable picture

Justin Bieber's life with Hailey Baldwin 'is so much better' in this adorable picture

Natalie Portman insulted Ranbir Kapoor when he asked her for a photo

Natalie Portman insulted Ranbir Kapoor when he asked her for a photo
Kate Middleton’s close friend spills details about her chilled-out routine

Kate Middleton’s close friend spills details about her chilled-out routine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might ‘never’ return to their royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might ‘never’ return to their royal duties

Kate Middleton applauds front line heroes on her 39th birthday

Kate Middleton applauds front line heroes on her 39th birthday
Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes is having a trippy COVID-19 experience

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes is having a trippy COVID-19 experience

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want no social media presence due to online abuse

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want no social media presence due to online abuse

Prince William and Prince Harry are mending their strained ties post-Megxit

Prince William and Prince Harry are mending their strained ties post-Megxit
Liam Hemsworth’s family hoping for him to get married to Gabriella Brooks soon

Liam Hemsworth’s family hoping for him to get married to Gabriella Brooks soon
Liam Payne breaks silence on featuring Harvey Weinstein in a One Direction video

Liam Payne breaks silence on featuring Harvey Weinstein in a One Direction video

Machine Gun Kelly crosses 1.5 million followers on Twitter

Machine Gun Kelly crosses 1.5 million followers on Twitter

Latest

view all