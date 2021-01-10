Celal AL pays tribute to Jinnah: ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend'

‘Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend”, Celal AL pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Paying rich tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Turkish actor Celal AL wrote, “Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend.”

Celal, who portrays the role of warrior Abdur Rehman in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, visited Pakistan Monument in Shakkarparian Islamabad and shared his snap from there. Quaid-e-Azam’s photo can be seen in the background.

Celal aka Abdur Rehman wrote, “One of the hero that I inspired, Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend.”

He also offered prayers for the founder of Pakistan, saying, “May He rest in peace”.

Earlier, the Turkish actor posted his lovely photo from Daman-e-Koh, Islamabad and shared his thoughts about the city.

He wrote in Turkish and Urdu, saying, “You are so beautiful Islamabad. Insallah see you again. New destination is Karachi.”

