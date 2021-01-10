Can't connect right now! retry
Liam Payne opens up about co-parenting son Bear amid covid-19

Liam Payne recently opened up about the struggles he is facing in co-parenting his son Bear during the pandemic.

He shed light on it all during an Instagram Live session this Thursday. During that conversation, Payne admitted that he hasn’t been able to see his son Bear Grey for a long time, due to ‘complications’.

Payne was quoted saying, "I went and saw Bear today. We had a little hangout which was quite nice as I hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks.”

The fears surrounding the pandemic are so severe that he makes sure to get himself tested each time he visits. "I have to make sure I'm negative before I go over and see him so it's having to wait that couple of days before you can test.”

The impact of covid-19 has been so severe that despite being “only up the street” Payne is finding visitations “dead complicated.”

