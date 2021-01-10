Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Rock opens up about his thoughts on therapy sessions

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Chris Rock opens up about his thoughts on therapy sessions

American actor and comedian Chris Rock recently shed light on his experiences going to seven hour long therapy sessions each week.

The actor opened up about it all during his interview with CBS Sunday Morning and there he was quoted saying, “I did, but I really jumped into it after Covid. And I’m still doing it, so I do about seven hours a week.”

During the course of his interview Rock also shed light on the taboo nature of mental health within the Black community and admitted that one of the hardest lessons he ever had to learn was telling the truth.

“You have to tell the truth,” he told the publication. “Sometimes I wasn’t kind. Sometimes I wasn’t listening, and sometimes I was selfish. Ultimately, who do you want to be?”

"On the outside, it looks like I’m like, this daring person. But boy, can I play it safe. And yeah, I need to like, jump in the pool a little bit. You know what I mean?”

The one thing that propelled him to dive head on into therapy work was learning how to swim in 2020. The actor admitted that the only reason he never learned swimming as a child was because “I grew up in the hood, and you know, you can’t swim in a fire hydrant.”

After he figuratively and literally conquered his fear “There was something in my head that said, ‘If I can learn to swim, I can do anything. If I can conquer this, in my 50s, I can do anything’.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Harry have no regrets about stepping down from their roles: report

Meghan Markle and Harry have no regrets about stepping down from their roles: report
Kaley Cuoco recalls Jim Parsons’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ farewell

Kaley Cuoco recalls Jim Parsons’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ farewell
Meet the actor who played Artuk Bey in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Meet the actor who played Artuk Bey in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'
K-Pop boy band SHINee gears up for a 2021 comeback

K-Pop boy band SHINee gears up for a 2021 comeback
Rapper 50 Cent slams Instagram over BLM post

Rapper 50 Cent slams Instagram over BLM post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for dubbing themselves ‘internationall protected people’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for dubbing themselves ‘internationall protected people’
Prince Harry, Prince William may never mend ties ever again: report

Prince Harry, Prince William may never mend ties ever again: report
Exes Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama set to play soul mates in Netflix production

Exes Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama set to play soul mates in Netflix production
Kelly Clarkson belts out a mesmerizing cover of ‘Rainbow’

Kelly Clarkson belts out a mesmerizing cover of ‘Rainbow’
Kate Middleton left hanging at the altar by Prince William ahead of 27th birthday

Kate Middleton left hanging at the altar by Prince William ahead of 27th birthday
Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Text For You’ in London

Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Text For You’ in London
Police officers sacked for sharing fake 'explicit and offensive' images of the royal family

Police officers sacked for sharing fake 'explicit and offensive' images of the royal family

Latest

view all