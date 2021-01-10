Can't connect right now! retry
Kaley Cuoco recalls Jim Parsons’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ farewell

Kaley Cuoco recalls Jim Parsons’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ farewell

Flight Attendent actress Kaley Cuoco recently reminisced upon Jim Parson’s decision to leave The Big Bang Theory during a candid conversation.

The star shed light on it all during her interview on Watch What Happens: Live with Andy Cohen.

The topic arose after a fan asked the actor about her feelings regarding Parsons’s announcement.

There she was quoted saying, “No, I think that is what he felt he needed at the time. And I think actually, I don’t know if my life would have taken this path if we hadn’t have ended when we did. So maybe it was a blessing in disguise.”

