MGK ‘sad’ to end Lost Americana Tour epic european leg

MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, is feeling sad because his time in Europe has come to an end amid the ongoing Lost Americana Tour.

After his final epic live rendition in the region, the Rap Devil hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday night, March 12, to bid farewell to his European fans.

Over a black-and-white selfie of himself, he wrote, “what an epic Europe tour thank you for the memories... im sad it’s over [sad with single tear emoji].”

In the snapshot, set with his song Times of My Life in the background, the rapper is smiling at the camera, wearing a graphic t-shirt, a thick chain necklace, and a silver bracelet.

“At least I have a hole in my hand to go home with,” he added as the image showed him holding up his hand, which is heavily wrapped in a medical bandage.

His index and middle fingers are extended, showing white-painted fingernails.

For the unversed, the Bad Things singer’s recent hand injury occurred in Dublin, Ireland, on March 12, while he was in town for a music video shoot and his final European tour date.

While attempting to climb a wall for a video shoot at Liberty Lane, a popular street art spot in Dublin, he accidentally impaled his left hand on a large thorn.

The I Think I'm OKAY singer explained to fans on social media that he put his full body weight on the thorn, which went entirely through his hand.

After the incident, he noted that he was unable to properly move or close his pinky and ring fingers, though his other fingers were unaffected.

Despite the injury, the artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, successfully performed his final European show at the 3Arena that same night

Notably, MGK, 35, is currently on his Lost Americana Tour. After finishing the European leg, he will head to Australia and North America to kick off his remaining series of concerts.

The first concert after the brief break is scheduled to take place on April 8 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.