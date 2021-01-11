Priyanka Chopra reveals how many kids she wants with Nick Jonas: ‘A cricket team!’

Hollywood's power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been serving couple goals since the past few years.

And as fans anxiously await the couple to take the next big step and start a family, the We Can Be Heroes actor finally sat down and spilled the beans about the move.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Priyanka, 38, revealed how many kids she wants to have with her husband of two years, and the answer is not what any of us expected.

“A cricket team!” she said.

“I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure,” she added.

She went on to discuss whether or not it was difficult for the two of them to adjust, given the age gap as well as the cultural differences.

“Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard,” she said.

She also spoke about quarantining together, and said: “Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by. Because with both of our careers it’s hard to find that kind of time.”