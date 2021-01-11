Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up after he saw flirty texts from Harry Styles

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles sent fans into a tizzy after news got leaked about their secret relationship. 

And while it was earlier reported that the Booksmart director, 36, ended her nine-year relationship with fiancé Jason Sudeikis because of the former One Direction member, new details have now emerged.

According to The Sun, the Horrible Bosses star had reportedly seen flirty messages from the singer on Wilde’s phone after which all hell broke loose.

Earlier, it was reported that Wilde and Styles started seeing each other while the Don’t Worry Darling director was engaged to Sudeikis.

“Jason is absolutely devastated that Olivia went behind his back and started seeing Harry. To see them out and about publicly holding hands is really difficult for him. But he’s more upset than angry and desperately wants her back,” said a source, per The Sun

