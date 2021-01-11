Imran Abbas meets 'Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa

Can't connect right now! retry
Imran Abbas feels greats to meet ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has said that he felt great after meeting and interacting with the producer, director and the cast of Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul aka Ertugrul Ghazi.

Sharing photos with Celal AL, Kemal Tekden , director Mustafa, the Alvida actor wrote, “Felt great to meet and interact with the producer, director and the cast of “Ertugrul Ghazi”.”

About Celal, who portrays the role of Abdur Rehman, Imran Abbas said, “And @celalall ! You are a wonderful person with such a warm heart bro. Have a safe flight back home and looking forward to see you again soon brother.."

“Long live Pak-Turk friendship,” he said.

He also revealed that superstar Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui hosted dinner for the producer of Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Mr. Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa and the actor Celal in Karachi.

