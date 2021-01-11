Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut calls out Taapsee Pannu for impersonating her

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Kangana Ranaut calls out Taapsee Pannu for impersonating her 

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has sparked a war with Taapsee Pannu once again and accused her of impersonating her.

The Thappad actor recently shared photos from her shoot with Elle and fans couldn’t help but notice similarities between her shots and an earlier shoot done by Kangana.

“And she copied Kangana for 1000th time !!!” wrote one fan.

Giving her two cents on the entire situation, the Queen actor jumped in and called Taapsee out for copying her.

“Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan,” she wrote.

Speaking about it earlier, Taapsee told India Today: “I have been perplexed for the last few months seeing people calling me out when I have only nice things to say about her and others. You can have your opinion, I can have mine. My opinion not matching yours doesn’t make me wrong.”

“The hypocrisy was exposed when you yourself are fighting for outsiders and simultaneously pulling down other outsiders. Which side are you on? You are using this opportunity to settle some personal scores. You are fighting against harassment and bullying, but in the same breath how can you bully others. That’s kind of wrong.”

