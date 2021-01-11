BTS’s Suga fell in love with fellow classmate in middle school days: blast from the past

South Korean boy band BTS member Suga, who returned to the group recently post shoulder surgery, reportedly had fallen in love with his classmate during his middle school days.



According to media reports, the 27-year-old pop star was very shy and he had submitted a love letter to local radio host about his true feeling for his ladylove.

However, Suga and his girlfriend broke up after dating for some time.

Meanwhile, Suga is currently single and focusing on his music.

Suga returned to the group post his shoulder surgery on Saturday.

He made his return during the 35th Golden Disc Awards, where the group won the bonsang award for the Digital Song Division.