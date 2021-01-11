Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 11 2021
Queen Elizabeth left Meghan and Harry 'shaken' after snatching key title

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Queen Elizabeth drew a hard line in the sand and Meghan and Harry had to surrender the role

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were forced by Queen Elizabeth to renounce their most precious role in the Commonwealth after their sudden exit from the royal family.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were 'shaken,' after they were forced to renounce their role as 'Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors.'

As reported by TMZ, “The Queen drew a hard line in the sand and they had to surrender the role.”

Meghan and Harry were both bestowed the roles shortly before their royal wedding in May 2018 took place.

Explaining about the immense honour, Meghan said in an ITV documentary, "Well, the Commonwealth is a very diverse place, right, with 53 countries. And so being a part of this family and the platform that comes with that is an incredible responsibility that I take really seriously.”

