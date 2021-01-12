Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt turned into an obsessive fan after meeting Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt is no stranger to crazy and obsessive fans crowded around him wherever he goes.

However, the Fight Club hunk sometimes lets out his inner fan-boy as well when rubbing shoulders with his favourite celebrities at award shows.

Sian Clifford who stars in Fleabag along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed how Pitt was ‘fangirling’ over her costar.

Talking to The Guardian, she said: "The American Film Institute awards made an exception and recognized 'Fleabag,' and that was basically where we met Brad Pitt.”

“Brad Pitt literally fangirling over Phoebe is without question the most surreal thing I'll ever see in my life,” she went on to say.

"I just shook his hand. Ah, to shake people's hands. Thank God coronavirus hadn't arrived then, that would have scuppered that meeting. But we laughed for the rest of the day, it was so stupid,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio looks tense in chaotic situation during shooting for new thriller 'Don’t Look Up'

Leonardo DiCaprio looks tense in chaotic situation during shooting for new thriller 'Don’t Look Up'
Kanye West's long-delayed album to be about his split with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's long-delayed album to be about his split with Kim Kardashian
Did Zayn Malik just drop his phone number on Twitter?

Did Zayn Malik just drop his phone number on Twitter?

Robert Downey Jr shares throwback picture from 'Infinity War' premier

Robert Downey Jr shares throwback picture from 'Infinity War' premier

Zayn Malik makes announcement regarding new album

Zayn Malik makes announcement regarding new album
Hailey Bieber reacts to Kamala Harris Vogue cover

Hailey Bieber reacts to Kamala Harris Vogue cover
Sarah Khan drops jaws in stunning ethnic attire

Sarah Khan drops jaws in stunning ethnic attire
Queen Elizabeth left Meghan and Harry 'shaken' after snatching key title

Queen Elizabeth left Meghan and Harry 'shaken' after snatching key title
Priyanka Chopra applauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover issue

Priyanka Chopra applauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover issue
Ertugrul's Turgut to star in historical TV series about Sultan Selim

Ertugrul's Turgut to star in historical TV series about Sultan Selim
Gigi Hadid snapped taking out baby girl for a stroll during rare appearance in NYC

Gigi Hadid snapped taking out baby girl for a stroll during rare appearance in NYC
Minal Khan snapped taking a drive in gorgeous location

Minal Khan snapped taking a drive in gorgeous location

Latest

view all