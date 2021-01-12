Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid shares a heartfelt birthday message for mom Yolanda as she turns 57

US supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated the 57th birthday of her mom Yolanda Hadid at home and shared a heartfelt note for her saying ‘she’s the best mom’.

Gigi took to Instagram and shared sweet selfie with Yolanda and wrote, “Celebrated mamma’s bday tonight @yolanda.hadid.”

“Every year, I think I couldn’t love, look up to, or learn from her more — and then I do. She’s the best mom and Oma we could ever ask for.”

“So blessed. I LOVE YOU, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. Wishing you the best year,” she concluded.

Gigi also hosted a birthday dinner for the mother at home.

Commenting on the endearing post, Yolanda said, “love you baby, thank you for a beautiful dinner at home.”

