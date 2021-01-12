Queen Elizabeth won’t be too happy about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new venture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be drawing the ire of Queen Elizabeth II once again after their latest move.



After word got out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launching a production company to make films and comedy shows, many claimed that this could once again stir trouble for the pair.

According to Express UK, the two could be risking angering the monarch with their new project, ahead of their 12-month review of their royal split.

Earlier, a source told The Sun: “Meghan and Harry’s approach to their TV ambitions has always been serious — it’s hard to imagine them coming up with the next Only Fools and Horses.”

As per details, by the pair has filed the paperwork with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office trademark of Archewell Productions.

The couple’s legal team Cobblestone Lane LLC submitted their documents in December, in which they have mentioned that they will produce “motion picture films, television series and videos.”

This comes after they earlier signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

They had earlier also filed trademark documents for Archewell Audio in the US for their new podcast series.