Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Pak vs SA: Babar Azam ready for action against Proteas

  • Players need to be backed even if they perform poorly, says Babar Azam
  • South Africa touring Pakistan after more than 13 years
  • Mohammad Amir could be included in squad if he performs well, says skipper

LAHORE: Skipper Babar Azam has said that he will be in action against South Africa after he was ruled out of the New Zealand tour due to fracture in thumb.

Talking to reporters in Lahore on Tuesday, Babar said he was excited that the South African team was touring Pakistan after a period of more than 13 years. Babar said he was not worried about the team’s bowling attack, stressing that he trusts his bowlers.

It may be mentioned here that the Proteas last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0. This year, they will play two tests and three Twenty20 internationals.

Also read: Cricket South Africa announces Test squad for series against Pakistan

Speaking about Mohammad Amir’s non-inclusion in the team, Babar said the pacer’s performance has suffered recently. However, he added, that the selection committee would be inclined to include the fast bowler in the squad if he performs.

Babar said he would discuss the team’s combination with the selection committee. “To build a team, you need to give consistent opportunities to players. The more international cricket they play, the better it is for the team.”

The skipper said there was a lot of talent in the country. “I like Abdullah Shafiq. Faheem Ashraf has improved as well. Naseem Shah had a hard time but it’s not necessary a player would perform well in every series. Players need to be backed even if they perform poorly in one series.”

Talking about the New Zealand tour, Babar said it was hard for him to sit out for three weeks particularly when the team needed him. “But injuries are part of the game.”

