Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ‘angel’ is melting hearts with her first photo

Virat Kohli shared an adorable first glimpse at his and Anushka Sharma's daughter

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli stirred chaos on Monday after they became parents to a baby girl.

And now, the first photos of their bundle of joy have been making rounds on social media, sending fans into a tizzy.

Turning to his Instagram, the athlete's brother Vikas shared an adorable first glimpse at his niece. Posting a photo of her tiny feet wrapped in a blanket, Vikas wrote: “Happiness overboard…angel in the house.”

On Monday, Kohli announced the birth of his and Sharma’s daughter via a statement shared on his social media.



“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” he wrote.