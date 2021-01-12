Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold second trilateral meeting tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov, FM Qureshi, and Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu. — Twitter/Geo.tv/File

  • Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan will exchange views on several issues and how to achieve development targets
  • Global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, will be discussed
  • The three sides enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture, and history

Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers are set to hold the second trilateral meeting on 13 January in Islamabad, a statement released by the Foreign Office said.

Per the statement issued on Tuesday, the first round of the trilateral meeting was held in Baku in November 2017. For the upcoming meeting, the three sides will exchange views on several pressing matters and how to achieve development targets.

The three countries are set to discuss: "Global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment, and climate change and to achieve economic development targets."

Read more: Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions on Turkey

The foreign ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education, and cultural cooperation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture, and history — deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Islamabad for a two-day visit on Jan 13, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

Watch: Azeris wave flags of Pakistan and Turkey on streets of Azerbaijan

The visit holds importance as it is the first since 2010 by an Azeri foreign minister. Bayramov is set to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit.

Moreover, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu due to pay a visit to Pakistan today, according to the Foreign Office. The visit of the Turkish official to Pakistan will help deepen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple areas, the Foreign Office added.

More From Pakistan:

Peshawar's BRT service once again comes to a halt over salary cuts

Peshawar's BRT service once again comes to a halt over salary cuts
Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal: Shibli Faraz

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal: Shibli Faraz
MDCAT 2020: JI lends support to protesting students

MDCAT 2020: JI lends support to protesting students
PMC extends closing date for private colleges admissions

PMC extends closing date for private colleges admissions
Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak

Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak
Shaniera Akram pledges to fight plastic pollution problem this year

Shaniera Akram pledges to fight plastic pollution problem this year
Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan

Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan
MDCAT 2020: Court directs PMC to resolve problems of students

MDCAT 2020: Court directs PMC to resolve problems of students
Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police

Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police
FM Qureshi discusses Afghan peace process with Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami delegation

FM Qureshi discusses Afghan peace process with Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami delegation
NUST student sets world record after winter climb of 37th highest peak in Pakistan

NUST student sets world record after winter climb of 37th highest peak in Pakistan
Car sales in Pakistan witness 18% increase in first half of fiscal year

Car sales in Pakistan witness 18% increase in first half of fiscal year

Latest

view all