Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic delights fans as she shares stunning photos and videos

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's fans are leaping with joy as she shared series of photos and videos on Instagram Monday.



The leading Turkish actress, who rose to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, can be seen enjoying happy moments in videos, riding kids' scooter, showing her dance skills and a pleasant smile.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Esra shared a series of stunning photos and videos. Fans couldn’t help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks and unmatched dance skills.

Undoubtedly, Esra Bilgic is the epitome of beauty and her stunning looks always spellbound her admirers with each snap from her trip to Europe.



Esra has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her fans, looking absolutely gorgeous in all of the pics and videos.