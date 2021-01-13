Can't connect right now! retry
Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey gives her an emotional tribute on her birthday

Late Hollywood star Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey was papped weeping while visiting her grave on her 34th birthday.

The 37-year-old was remembering his late former partner on her birthday by visiting her grave at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood Hills.

He held a small bouquet of sunflowers and kept his face covered as he left the cemetery weeping.

Rivera passed away in July last year during a day trip with her son Josey at Lake Piru in Southern California.

Dorsey had filed a wrongful death suit on their son’s behalf against the Ventura County’s Parks and Recreation Management and United Water Conservation District back in November. He alleged that the Glee star’s death was preventable as the boat she had rented out had no floatation devices that are required by Californian law. 

