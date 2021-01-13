Tiger Shroff drops his second single 'Casanova'

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff, who made his singing debut with Unbelievable last year, dropped his second single Casanova on Wednesday.



Tiger turned to Instagram and announced the release of Casanova.

The War star wrote, “So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it.”

“#Casanova is OUT NOW exclusively on my YouTube Channel!,” the Unbelievable singer further said.

Earlier, Tiger released his first single in September 2020.



The actor had said “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward.”