Sushant Singh Rajput’s thought-provoking handwritten note goes viral

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s old handwritten note has been making rounds on social media where he touched on the topic of self-discovery.

The Kedarnath actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti shared the note on her social media for the late star’s fans and followers.

"I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis, and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things,” read the note.

"I realised I had the game wrong. Because the game was always to find out what I already was!” he added.

Sharing the note, Shweta wrote: "Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant."







