Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan assures justice to family of Usama Satti

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets father of slain Usama Satti and prays for the peace of the departed soul.
  • PM Imran Khan meets family of slain Usama Satti.
  • PM expresses heartfelt grief over the incident and assures justice to the victim's family
  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad telephones Usama's father.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured to provide justice to the family of slain Usama Satti who was killed by the Islamabad Police earlier this month.

The assurance from the prime minister came during his meeting with the victim’s father Nadeem Younus who called on him on Wednesday.

Usama Nadeem Satti, a resident of G-13 Islamabad, was allegedly shot dead on January 2 by personnel of the Anti-Terrorist Squad. They claimed that they were chasing dacoits.

Read more: Govt removes IG Islamabad from post

PM Imran prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the victim's family to bear the loss.

He also expressed heartfelt grief over the incident and assured justice to the victim's family.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad telephoned Usama's father and promised to hold an independent investigation into the murder.

The interior minister said it is the decision of the prime minister and the cabinet to take forward the investigation as per the satisfaction of the father of Usama Satti.

Read more: Five members of police squad fired over Islamabad youth's murder

Cabinet discusses incident

The incident was also discussed during the federal cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday wherein the prime minister expressed his strong displeasure and annoyance over the opening of fire by the police.

The prime minister was told that the Joint Investigation Committee formed to investigate the killing of Usama Satti had presented its report to the interior secretary.

However, the prime minister expressed the resolve that a new probe would be arranged if family members of the deceased youth were not satisfied with the JIT’s findings.

More From Pakistan:

Court extends Khawaja Asif's remand by 10 days at NAB's request

Court extends Khawaja Asif's remand by 10 days at NAB's request
Pakistani envoy assures CanSino of placing measures for regulatory compliance of vaccine

Pakistani envoy assures CanSino of placing measures for regulatory compliance of vaccine
Shahid Khaqan returns to Pakistan with message from Nawaz Sharif for Shehbaz, Maryam: sources

Shahid Khaqan returns to Pakistan with message from Nawaz Sharif for Shehbaz, Maryam: sources
President Arif Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM

President Arif Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM
Pakistan vs India: ICC poll turns into a war zone

Pakistan vs India: ICC poll turns into a war zone
Weather update: After chilly week, severity of cold wave reduces in Karachi

Weather update: After chilly week, severity of cold wave reduces in Karachi
Petition filed in SHC claiming teachers in Karachi University’s law dept don’t have PhD

Petition filed in SHC claiming teachers in Karachi University’s law dept don’t have PhD
Broadsheet again exposed Pakistan ruling elite's corruption: PM Imran Khan

Broadsheet again exposed Pakistan ruling elite's corruption: PM Imran Khan
Killers of cop martyred in attack on polio team in Karak arrested: KP police chief

Killers of cop martyred in attack on polio team in Karak arrested: KP police chief
Second trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan today

Second trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan today
PM Imran Khan refuses resignation of SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar

PM Imran Khan refuses resignation of SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar
Punjab University issues online admission schedule for annual exam 2021

Punjab University issues online admission schedule for annual exam 2021

Latest

view all