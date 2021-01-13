PM Imran Khan assures justice to family of Usama Satti

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets father of slain Usama Satti and prays for the peace of the departed soul.

PM Imran Khan meets family of slain Usama Satti.

PM expresses heartfelt grief over the incident and assures justice to the victim's family

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad telephones Usama's father.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured to provide justice to the family of slain Usama Satti who was killed by the Islamabad Police earlier this month.

The assurance from the prime minister came during his meeting with the victim’s father Nadeem Younus who called on him on Wednesday.

Usama Nadeem Satti, a resident of G-13 Islamabad, was allegedly shot dead on January 2 by personnel of the Anti-Terrorist Squad. They claimed that they were chasing dacoits.

PM Imran prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the victim's family to bear the loss.

He also expressed heartfelt grief over the incident and assured justice to the victim's family.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad telephoned Usama's father and promised to hold an independent investigation into the murder.

The interior minister said it is the decision of the prime minister and the cabinet to take forward the investigation as per the satisfaction of the father of Usama Satti.

Cabinet discusses incident

The incident was also discussed during the federal cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday wherein the prime minister expressed his strong displeasure and annoyance over the opening of fire by the police.

The prime minister was told that the Joint Investigation Committee formed to investigate the killing of Usama Satti had presented its report to the interior secretary.

However, the prime minister expressed the resolve that a new probe would be arranged if family members of the deceased youth were not satisfied with the JIT’s findings.